Inside Katrina Kaif's Beachside Birthday With Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz And Others

A picture from Katrina Kaif's birthday . (courtesy: ileana_official)

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and friends, including Mini Mathur and Ileana D'Cruz. Now, the Namastey London actress has offered a glimpse of her beachside birthday on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Birthday wala din," followed by heart emoticons". In the images, the actress can be seen posing with her girl gang, including actress Ileana D'Cruz, sister Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar and Sunny's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. In the last image, Sunny photobombs the picture in style. Seeing the photos, it seems the actress had a blast.

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, "Sunshine girl (heart emoticon)," Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Only (heart emoticon), Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetie" and director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, Happy birthday katrina. Have a beautiful day". Activist Malala Yousafzai also wished Katrina Kaif, she wrote, "Happy birthday".

Here have a look:

Isabelle Kaif and Ileana D'Cruz have also shared some pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration. Isabelle shared a picture that shows the Kaif sisters twinning in oversized white shirts. Posting the photo, Isabelle wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always". Check out the post below:

Ileana D'Cruz shared a group selfie featuring Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in a clean-shaven look, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Ileana and Mini Mathur. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake". Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.