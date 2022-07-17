ICYMI: Vicky Kaushal Wished 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday Like This

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif turned a year older yesterday (July 16), and to make the day more special, her husband Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable birthday post wishing his "love". The Sardar Udham actor shared a beautiful picture of Katrina from their recent birthday getaway and wrote a sweet note that read, "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!," followed by heart emoticons. In the image, Katrina can be seen happily posing by the beachside in an oversized white shirt. To celebrate Katrina's birthday, Vicky, along with friends and his brother Sunny Kaushal jetted off to the Maldives.

Soon after Vicky Kaushal shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY VAHINI (sister-in-law)," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif also shared a picture from their recent getaway to wish her "dearest" sister on her birthday. In the image, both are twinning in an oversized white shirts and flashing their million-dollar smile. Sharing the post, Isabelle wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest Katrina love always"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is slated to release on October 7. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari's untitled and Megha Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.