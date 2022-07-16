Katrina Kaif's Birthday: From Anushka Sharma To Kareena Kapoor, Wishes Pour in For The Actress

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

It is Katrina Kaif's birthday. She turns 39. Katrina along with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal has jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate her first birthday after marriage. Can it get any cuter? We think not. And, to make the day a memorable one, Katrina's friends and colleagues have flooded social media with adorable birthday notes. Katrina's neighbour Anushka Sharma, who has also worked with her in films like Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Zero, was among the first to share a birthday message. She said, “Wishing you love and light always.”

Next, we have Kareena Kapoor. She has pulled out a throwback picture featuring the lovely duo and wrote, “ Happy Birthday, Kat.” She has added a GIF, “Keep Glowing, Keep Growing.”

Katrina Kaif's sister, actress Isabelle Kaif has picked an oh-so-cute picture for the special day. The note read, “Happiest of birthdays sister dearest. Love always.”

Siddhanth Chaturvedi's birthday message for his co-star Katrina Kaif comes with a Bhoot Police twist. He has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the upcoming film and wrote, “ Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay.”

Ishaan Khatter, who is also part of the Bhoot Police star cast, has a ROFL message for “Kattie Kay”. It read, “Happy birthday Kattie Kay. We kinda sorta made you a rapper, now it's time to launch your Kay beauty products exclusively for ghosts - Bhootni Kay.”

And, here is how Sonam Kapoor has wished her “darling girl Katrina Kaif.

Designer Manish Malhotra's birthday wish is all things gorgeous.

Malaika Arora has sent her “love and happiness to the beautiful Katrina Kaif.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has picked a candid click of Katrina Kaif for the special day.

Here is how Bhumi Pednekar has wished Katrina Kaif.

Wishing Katrina Kaif a wonderful birthday.