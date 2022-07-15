Phone Bhoot Motion Poster: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi Pose With Skeletons

New poster of Phone Bhoot. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who flew out of Mumbai with husband Vicky Kaushal this morning, shared a new motion poster of her forthcoming film, Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. On Friday, Katrina unveiled a new poster along with her co-stars and wrote, "Bhooton ki duniya se not out (In the world of ghosts)." She further revealed in the caption that the film will release on October 7. The poster shows Katrina wearing leather pants and a black top with a graphic skeleton t-shirt and a fortune ball in front of her while Ishaan, in glasses, has a skeleton hanging over his head.

Siddhant, sitting on the same couch as Katrina and Ishaan, also has a skeleton kept beside him. The caption, shared by Ishaan on Instagram, reads: "Just kankaal away."

Take a look at the motion poster below:

Last month, the actors shared the first posters of the film in which they were dressed in overalls with a cartoon picture of a ghost plastered in the middle. Katrina's caption read: "Phone Bhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you."

Phone Bhoot is going to be Katrina's first film after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, which took place in December 2021. This is also going to be her first collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Jackie Shroff also stars in the film.

Meanwhile, Katrina has a number of projects in her line-up. She will reprise her role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. She has also been busy with the shooting of Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan was seen last in Khaali Peeli while Siddhant was featured in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.