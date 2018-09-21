Inside Kareena Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash With Karisma, Saif And Other Kapoors

Kareena Kapoor with her family on her birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena kapoor is her family's rockstar and pictures from her birthday party prove that. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from Kareena's midnight birthday bash, which was attended by family members only. In the group pictures, we spotted Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan and Soha's actor husband Kunal Kemmu along with Kareena and Karisma's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and uncle Karan Kapoor. The group looked thrilled to celebrate their favourite family member's birthday. Wishing Kareena on Instagram, Karisma wrote: "Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever." Kareena's birthday cake (a photo of which was shared by Karisma) was inspired by one of recent viral photoshoots for which she wore a black Gauri & Nainika gown.

Check out photos from Kareena's party:

A screenshot from Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Being chic comes effortlessly to Gucci gal Kareena kapoor. The Tashan actress knows that denims paired with a statement tee is the best and comfiest party outfit. Seen this picture of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan?

And here's Bebo birthday boomerang!

Looks like the Kapoors and Khan had a blast last night.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani and the film will be produced by Karan Johar. Kareena will also feature in Karan Johar-directed Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which released in June this year.