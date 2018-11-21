Inside Kareena Kapoor's Mid-Week Party With Karisma, Soha, Karan Johar

A glimpse from Kareena Kapoor's party last night. (Image courtesy: Instagram Story/ priankasingha)

Highlights Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor was also there She also invited Rannvijay and Prianka Kareena arrived at her party after attending an event in the city

Weekend or not, when you are in Kareena Kapoor's get-together gang, party toh banti hain. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted their close friends and relatives on Tuesday night at their Mumbai home. The party gang included Kareena's sister Karisma, their uncle Kunal Kapoor and his son Zahaan, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, along with Karan Johar, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, and Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka were in attendance. The paparazzi stationed outside Kareena and Saif's home clicked pictures of the celebs exiting the building but couldn't get images of the hosts.

Kareena Kapoor had a busy Tuesday as she had attended an event organised by a radio channel to launch her show earlier in the day.

But for now, take a look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's guest list here:

Karisma Kapoor kept it simple in an embellished black sweater. She finished out her look with a red lip colour.

The photographers may have missed Karan Johar but thanks to Prianka Singha, we know he was there too:

Screenshot from Prianka Singha's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Couple entries at Kareena and Saif's party - Soha and Kunal, and Rannvijay and Prianka. Soha wore striped trousers with a blue shirt and complementary sparkle heels. Prianka paired a leopard-printed long shirt with an all-white outfit.

Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora was also there with her husband Shakeel Ladak, though they were not photographed together. Designer Seema Khan arrived minus her husband Sohail Khan.

Kareena and Karisma's uncle Kunal Kapoor was spotted in his usual white kurta. Zahaan, dressed in denims and tee, kept his father company.

We also spotted Kareena's manager Poonam Damania exiting the party.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her confirmed projects are Good News and Takht. In Good News, Kareena has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar and the film is produced by Karan Johar.

Takht, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.