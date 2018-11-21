Kareena Kapoor On Work Place Security In The Time Of #MeToo

Kareena Kapoor photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor says she appreciates women coming out and speaking about harassment and believes everyone in the work space should feel safe. The actor says the women in the film industry want a secure work place and currently that is being addressed. "We are openly having discussion today. The fact that there are so many women, who have come out and spoken, that's a start. The fact is earlier people hadn't spoken for years," Kareena said. "Today, people have come out and I really appreciate those women, who actually had the courage to stand up and talk and that is going to help all of us change our workplace and give us security," she added.

Kareena was speaking at the launch of Ishq 104.8 FM's show 'What Women Want', for which the actor has turned an RJ.

Kareena said from the biggest star to the smallest, everyone in the industry needs to be provided security. "Whoever it is, big or small, it has to be safe. It doesn't matter whether you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, women have to be secure. And the most important thing is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we do that, a lot will change," she said.

When asked if the industry should take stand more openly, Kareena said, "A lot has been assessed and stands have been taken. I am sure legal course is being taken. So many women have spoken out and so much has happened. For years, people would hide behind the curtains. Today, we are openly having a discussion about it. So, it's a huge change."

