Inside Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni Chatrath's 'Wonderful Evening' With Aamir Khan

Kapil with Ginni and Aamir Khan.(courtesy: kapilsharma)

After attending the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 on Tuesday evening, Aamir Khan hosted comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Aamir Khan might be a social media recluse but Kapil Sharma isn't and so he posted pictures from the get-together on Instagram, on Wednesday afternoon. In one of the pictures, Kapil can be seen happily posing with the superstar. The other shot features Kapil and wife Ginni smiling with all their hearts as they pose with Aamir. "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love, laughter, music, what a beautiful and memorable get together it was, thank you Aamir Khan bhai you are our pride," Kapil Sharma captioned the post.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, at the film's trailer launch event, Aamir Khan asked Kapil Sharma, "Why was I never invited to be the guest at the show?" To this Kapil replied, "It would be our good fortune to have you on our show. I have always met him in the crowd and have always requested him to come to our show. But he used to say that he is going somewhere and will meet once he is back. Cut to, we meet straight after three years." Aamir Khan added that he would love to be on the show but not for his film's promotions but just for entertainment purposes.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato.