Kajol Shares 'Love You Right Back' Note For Her Friends And Family A Day After Her Birthday

It was Kajol's birthday yesterday. The actress turned 49. Wishes and warmest greetings poured in from all quarters for the Bollywood superstar. Now, Kajol has expressed her gratitude to all her fans for sending lovely birthday messages. The actress has also dropped pictures from her birthday party. We get a glimpse of the yummy cake. In the background of the blur pic, we can see Kajol talking on the phone. Her note read, “This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can't even name .. all I can say is that I am blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed. Thank you to all and everyone who loves me. I felt it yesterday from my friends and family to my super awesome fans...Love you right back.” Replying to the post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra said, “You are the best only and only love for you.” The official Instagram account of Team Kajol said, “You are the best [red heart and star emojis]. Love and only love.” Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit dropped red hearts under the post. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma wrote, “We love you”.

Team Kajol has also reshared the post on its Instagram timeline and said, “Kajol's birthday was as magical as she is.”

Sharing a picture of the birthday girl, Kajol, with the cake as the centrepiece, the team wrote, “A day as special as her.”

Ajay Devgn also shared a special birthday post for his darling wife Kajol. Take a look:

Kajol was last seen in The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. The web series also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “The Trial probes a panoply of points - love and marriage, perfidy and second chances, anguish and healing, power and its abuse, ambition and its repercussions, privilege versus privation, the consequences of shrill media trials, the ethics of the legal profession, and clash between the justifiable and defensible and the expedient and questionable.”