Inside Helen's Birthday Bash With Salman And Khandaan. See Pics

Salman Khan with his family at Sohail Khan's Mumbai home.

Highlights Helen celebrated her 81st birthday on Thursday Sohail Khan hosted a party for her at his residence Waheeda Rehman was also there

Salman Khan and his Khandaan celebrated the 81st birthday of Helen on Thursday. The family had a great get-together at Salman's brother Sohail's home, who hosted the party with his wife Seema. The entire family, including Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil among others attended Helen's birthday bash. The party also saw veteran actor Waheeda Rehman in attendance. The Khan family stepped out with Helen briefly to pose for the shutterbugs. Salman's mother Salma Khan was also present at the party. We also spotted Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the event. Check out the pictures from Helen's birthday party:

Salman Khan headed straight to the party. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur arrived at the party dressed in a black outfit.

Waluscha De Sousa was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Ahil looked adorable together.

Host Sohail Khan posed with his sister Alvira.

Salman's father Salim Khan was photographed arriving at Sohail's home with the family.

Waheeda Rehman looked pretty in a red saree.

Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are Salim Khan's sons from his first wife Salma. His sister Alvira is married to actor-filmmaker Atul Agnithori, who produced Salman's blockbuster Bharat. Salman's second sister Arpita Khan Sharma married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat, in which he co-starred with Katrina Kaif. His next film is Dabangg 3, the third part of the Dabangg instalment. Other than Salman, Sonakshi and Arbaaz, the film will feature new stars such as Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep. Dabangg 3 will release on December 20.

