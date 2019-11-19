Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma Celebrate Anniversary With Salman, Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman, Katrina, Jacqueline and Iulia partied with Arpita, Aayush

Highlights Salman and Iulia avoided being clicked together Arbaaz Khan came with Giorgia Andriani Shilpa, Karisma, Amrita were also part of the celebrations

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a blockbuster party with friends and family at a Mumbai eatery on Monday. The star-studded guest list included names like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor and others. It was actually time for double celebrations for the Khandaan as it was also the wedding anniversary of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Arpita's brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and sister Alvira, joined the big celebrations. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted while Arbaaz made a couple entry with Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan also joined the party. Sohail checked in with wife Seema Khan. Salim Khan was also spotted escorting in Helen to the party.

Salman Khan greeted the paparazzi before heading inside the restaurant.

Also spotted was Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Salim Khan with Salma Khan at the party

Arpita also welcomed Helen to the party

The Khandaan was completed by Arhaan, Alvira and Sohail

Katrina Kaif turned heads in an easy breezy outfit at the party while Jacqueline Fernandez, cute in black, was all smiles for the cameras.

Katrina Kaif won us over with her cute smile

How cute is Jacqueline's smile?

Couple entries were also made by Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, who were adorable together, and Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who arrived at the party hand-in-hand.

Shilpa Shetty, shining bright like a diamond here

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are couple goals

Karisma Kapoor patiently posed for the paparazzi while Amrita Arora brightened the night in her usual stylish avatar.

Karisma Kapoor at Arpita Khan's party

Amrita Arora was there too

Some flying kisses from Sonakshi Sinha? Huma Qureshi was in a black and white kind of a mood. Actress Waluscha De Sousa stood out in a sequinned number.

Sonakshi Sinha was also part of the celebrations

Spotted: A stunning looking Huma Qureshi

Waluscha De Sousa turned heads in a sequinned dress

Others celebs who also celebrated Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's anniversary were Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Zaheer Iqbal, Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul and more.

