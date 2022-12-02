Inside Hansika Motwani's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Hansika Mehendi picture during mehendi ceremony. (courtesy: hansika.official)

Hansika Motwani, who returned from Greece after her bachelorette, will marry fiance Sohail Kathuria at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan on December 4 reportedly. Ahead of her wedding, pictures from Hansika Motwani's mehendi ceremony surfaced online and they started trending big time. For the ceremony, she opted for a red outfit with hues of yellow in it, while her fiance Sohail opted for a peach and cream outfit. The pictures have been shared by fan clubs dedicated to the actress.

See posts from Hansika Motwani's mehendi ceremony:

Sharing a post from her bachelorette, Hansika Motwani wrote in her caption: "Best bachelorette ever. Blessed with the best."

Sohail Kathuria, a Mumbai-based businessman proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last month. She shared pictures from the dreamy moment on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Now and forever."

In terms of work, Hansika Motwani has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and became a household name for her performance in the popular kids fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which also aired in the same year.

Hansika Motwani is known for her role in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega,Maska, Kantri,Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, to name a few.