More Pics From Koi... Mil Gaya Actor Hansika Motwani's Wedding Festivities

Hansika Motwani shared this image. (courtesy: ihansika)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding saga continues. The actress who got married to her fiance on December 4 has been sharing breathtaking pictures from her wedding celebrations. Needless to say, Hansika looks straight out of a fairytale in pictures from what appears to be the sangeet ceremony. She opted for a pink heavily embroidered Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, which she paired with a cape-style dupatta. In some pictures, the actress can be seen blushing and posing for the camera, while in photos with her husband and their family, her smile says it all. In the last snap, Hansika is seen showing off her engagement ring. The actress accompanied the pictures with a ring and a star icon. Images from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's sangeet ceremony garnered much love on social media. Actress Sriya Reddy dropped red heart icons.

See stunning pictures from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities here:





After her big day, Hansika Motwani gave us a sneak peek into the amazing pre-wedding festivities, including a Sufi night and a Derby event. In case you haven't seen the photos yet, take a look now:





Hansika Motwani shared the first pictures from her wedding on December 6. “Now and forever, 4.12.2022,” she marked the date in the caption.





In terms of work, Hansika Motwani has worked in movies such as Maska, Desamuduru, Kandireega, Kantri, Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, to name a few. She is also known for her performances in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and kids' fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Hansika Motwani's recent project was UR Jameel's Maha, which was released in July.