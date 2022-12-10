Hansika Motwani Shares New Pics From Wedding Festivities

Hansika Motwani shared this image. (courtesy: ihansika)

Actor Hansika Motwani, best-known for starring in Koi... Mil Gaya, married entrepreneur Sohael Kathuria last week. The actress, on Saturday, shared a new set of pictures from her wedding festivities. The pictures happen to be from a Sufi night that the couple hosted before the wedding. For the occasion, Hansika wore a stunning ivory outfit by Abhinav Mishra. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with husband Sohael Kathuria. In another shot, she can be seen posing with her family. She also shared a closer look at her ensemble. "Sufi night," Hansika captioned the post.

This is what Hansika Motwani shared:

Hansika married Sohael on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Earlier this week, the actress shared pictures from her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya and she wrote: "Now and forever. 4.12.2022."

In terms of work, Hansika Motwani has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and became a household name for her performance in the popular kids fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which also aired in the same year.

Hansika Motwani is known for her role in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega,Maska, Kantri,Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, to name a few.