Newlyweds Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Return To Mumbai Hand-In-Hand. See Pics

Hansika Motwani, who got married to entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in Rajasthan on Sunday, has returned to Mumbai. In the viral images, shared by a fan page, Hansika and Sohael can be seen exiting the airport gate holding hands. The actress looks radiant in a pink kurta set and is sporting sindoor, mangalsutra and red and white bangles. Sohael, on the other hand, looks dashing in a light pink kurta and white pyjama set. The newlyweds had a destination wedding in Jaipur over the weekend.

Here have a look at Hansika and Sohael's airport pictures:

Earlier today, Hansika Motwani shared dreamy pictures from her wedding. In the images, the actress looks beautiful in a red lehenga, while Sohael can be seen in embroidered sherwani. Sharing the photos, the actress captioned it as "Now and forever 4.12.2022."

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Actress Sriya Reddy commented, "most magical wedding ever ! #nowandforever." Esha Gupta wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Mandira Bedi wrote, "Congratulations to the both you you."

Here have a look:

Hansika Motwani got married to her long-time boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya, a Mumbai-based businessman. He proposed to the actress in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in early November. Hansika shared adorable pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Now and Forever."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika Motwani is known for her performances in the TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and movies such as Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.