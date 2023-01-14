A Very Happy Lohri From Newlyweds Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya. See Festive Album

Hansika Motwani with husband Sohael Khaturiya. (courtesy: ihansika)

Lohri this year is quite special for actress Hansika Motwani. She is celebrating the festival with her husband Sohael Khaturiya for the first time after their wedding. Hansika married Sohael on December 4 last year in Rajasthan after dating for a couple of years. On Friday night, she treated her fans to pictures from her “first Lohri” festivities with her husband. Dressed in a festive outfit, Hansika Motwani looks stunning in the snippets while Sohael Khaturiya complements her in a red printed kurta and white pyjama. “Happy Lohri from us to you all. First Lohri is always special,” the actress captioned the first photo. Hansika looks adorably at her husband as they stand near the Lohri bonfire. The next snap shows her throwing what appears to be popcorn into the flames. Hansika posted the pictures with amulet, fire and red heart icons. Take a look:

Screenshot of Hansika Motwani's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Hansika Motwani's Instagram story

On her next Instagram Stories, Hansika Motwani gave fans a glimpse of her Lohri celebrations with other family members.

Screenshot of Hansika Motwani's Instagram story

Screenshot of Hansika Motwani's Instagram story

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya went on a long vacation across Austria, Czech Republic, Germany and Egypt after their wedding. She posted a set of pictures of herself “standing tall, like the pyramids” at the popular tourist location – the Pyramids of Giza.

For this stunning photo album from Vienna, Austria, Hansika Motwani thought of a cool and catchy caption. She wrote, “This is a Wien-Wien.” The pictures feature her posing at tourist locations in a blue top, jeans, a black overcoat and a pair of blue boots.

While vacationing in Munich, Germany, Hansika Motwani was chilling like this.

Hansika Motwani has also shared a number of breathtaking photos from her wedding festivities. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:



Hansika Motwani is best known for playing a child artist in TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She also rose to fame for her performance in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Koi…. Mil Gaya. She recently starred in UR Jameel's Maha, which released in July last year.