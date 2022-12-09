Newlywed Hansika Motwani Made This Sweet Dish During Post Wedding Ritual

Hansika Motwani got married earlier this month. (courtesy: sohaelkaturiya)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's dreamy wedding has left fans in awe. Images and videos from the ceremony have been going viral on social media for nearly a week now. Adding to this list is a new picture featuring Hansika Motwani's post wedding ritual. In the image, Hansika is scooping some halwa from a bowl into a plate. The caption on the post read, “Pehli Rasoi,” with a heart and amulet emoji. Hansika Motwani married businessman Sohael Khaturiya earlier this month in Jaipur. He had proposed to the actress in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last month.

See the post here:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya returned to Mumbai from Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday. In the images shared by a fan page, Hansika and Sohael can be seen exiting the airport gate holding hands. Hansika Motwani, is dressed in a pink kurta set with sindoor, mangalsutra and red and white bangles.

See the images here:

Hansika Motwani shared dreamy pictures from her wedding on social media, much to the delight of her fans. In the images, the actress is dressed in a red lehenga. Sohael, meanwhile, is seen in embroidered sherwani. Sharing the photos, Hansika wrote: "Now and forever 4.12.2022." Soon after she shared the post, her friends and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Mandira Bedi said, "Congratulations to both of you." Sriya Reddy commented, "most magical wedding ever ! #nowandforever." Esha Gupta wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons.

Sohael Kathuria, who is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last month. The actress shared pictures from the romantic moment on Instagram and wrote: "Now and forever."

Hansika Motwani is known for her work in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya, Aap Kaa Surroor, Desamuduru, Kandireega,Maska, Kantri,Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, to name a few.