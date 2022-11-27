Hansika Motwani Shares A Glimpse Of Her Bachelorette In Greece

Hansika Motwani in a still from the video. (courtesy: ihansika)

Bride to-be Hansika Motwani gave her Instafam a glimpse of her bachelorette in her latest Instagram entry. The actress' bachelorette took place in Greece. The video begins with Phillauri track Din Shagna Da playing in the backdrop. The music then transitions to a party number. In the video clip, the actress can be seen exploring the streets of Greece. In another section of the video, Hansika and the bridesmaids can be seen dancing with all their hearts. Hansika's bride squad also included actor Sriya Reddy. Sharing the video, Hansika Motwani wrote in her caption: "Best bachelorette ever. Blessed with the best. Reacting to the post, her friend Tanvi Shah wrote, "Can we go back?"

See Hansika Motwani's post here:

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony. ICYMI, see the photos here:

Sohail Kathuria, a Mumbai-based businessman proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, earlier this month. She shared pictures from the dreamy moment on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Now and forever."

Hansika Motwani has been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and became a household name for her performance in the popular kids fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which also aired in the same year.

In terms of work, Hansika Motwani is known for her role in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega,Maska, Kantri,Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, among others.