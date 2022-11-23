Inside Hansika Motwani And Sohail Kathuria's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Koi... Mil Gaya actress Hansika Motwani, who got engaged in Paris earlier this month, started trending big time after pictures from her pre-wedding festivities started circulating on social media. The 31-year-old actress' wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, pictures from which were curated by multiple fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram. For the ceremony, the bride-to-be picked a red saree. Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohail Kathuria wore matching red outfits for the ceremony.

See the pictures from Hansika's pre-wedding festivities here:

A closer look at the bride-to-be's OOTD.

Here's another photo from the ceremony:

Sohail Kathuria, a Mumbai-based businessman proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, earlier this month. She shared pictures from the dreamy moment on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Now and forever."

See the proposal pics here:

The actress shared this ROFL post a couple of days ago and she captioned it: "Finding funds for my shaadi ka lehenga (my bridal outfit)."

In terms of work, Hansika Motwani has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and became a household name for her performance in the popular kids fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which also aired in the same year.

Hansika Motwani is known for her role in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega,Maska, Kantri,Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire, to name a few.