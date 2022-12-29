Hansika Motwani Feels 'Grateful' For 2022 As The Year Comes To An End

A still from the video. (courtesy: ihansika)

Hansika Motwani has shared an incredible wrap-up 2022 video on Instagram. The actress, who recently got married to Sohael Khaturiya, has mentioned that she is “grateful” for everything. Right from exploring the world to getting married to the love of her life, this year was indeed a special one for Hansika. Reliving her favourite moments, Hansika shared a special college and wrote, “Grateful” and added a heart emoji, nazar emoji followed by 2022. The video shows a collection of pictures and videos of Hansika and her travel adventures. We could also spot glimpses of Hansika with her friends and family members.

Hansika Motwani and Sahael Khaturiya got married on December 4 in Rajasthan. The actress kept treating us to glimpses of her fairy tale wedding. During one of the rituals, Hansika flaunted a gorgeous pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. She teamed it with a cape-style dupatta. The post also featured pictures of Sohael and their family members. Take a look.

You cannot simply skip these adorable wedding pictures on Hansika Motwani's timeline. The actress married Sohael Kathuriya at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Hansika looked pretty in a jaw-dropping red lehenga. Sohael complemented her in an embroidered sherwani. Along with the pictures, Hansika wrote, “Now and forever 4.12.2022.”

How can we forget Hansika Motwani's dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris? Do you remember how Sohael Kathuriya got down on one knee to propose to Hansika? The pictures spread like wildfire on social media. Hansika wrote, “Now and forever.” To this Sohael replied, “I love you my life.” The hashtag is “#NowAndForever.”

Hansika Motwani played a child artist in a popular TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She also appeared in Koi…. Mil Gaya featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.