Inside Dodger Stadium Where Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Had 'One Of Their First Dates'

Nick Jonas might be keeping busy with the concerts that his boy band is undertaking across the US, but the singer-actor always finds time to treat his fans to inside pictures from his shows, featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra of course. However, his latest post consisting of images of himself from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles holds a special place in his heart. You ask why? It was the same stadium where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had one of their first dates. Sharing an adorable couple photo of himself and Priyanka followed by pictures of the magnanimous stadium, Nick Jonas wrote, "From seeing games with my brothers to one of my first dates with Priyanka Chopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment."

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra was among the first to drop a heart emoji below the post. This is what Nick Jonas posted:

ICYMI, a viral video from the show at Dodgers Stadium featuring Priyanka Chopra went viral a few days back. In the video, a fan is seen telling Priyanka Chopra, "I wanted to say that I thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas." The fan added, "But I am glad you did." Priyanka Chopra was all smiles. She shook hands with the fan and said, "I'm glad that I did too." Aww. Check out the viral video here:

In another video, when a fan asked Priyanka Chopra what perfume she uses, Priyanka Chopra smiled and said, "That's just how I smell like." Check out the video below:

At the concert at Dodgers Stadium this year, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her The Hero: Love Story of a Spy co-star Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta shared a video from the concert on her Instagram feed. In the caption, the actress thanked her The Hero: Love Story of a Spy co-star Priyanka for being an amazing host. She signed off the post by officially declaring herself a Jonas Brothers fan. Her caption read, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host. Nick Jonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan."

See Preity Zinta's adorable video below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.