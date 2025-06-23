Fatima Sana Shaikh On Sexual Misconduct On Film Set: "After Me Too, People Are Fearful"

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be next seen in Metro... In Dino, opened up about sexual misconduct on film set, casting couch and power dynamics in an interview with Humans Of Bombay. The Dangal actress said there's a conspicuous change after the Me Too movement (2018) but the industry has to go a long way.

What's Happening

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who's known for speaking her mind, told Humans Of Bombay that people "are more accountable" now and they are a little more "fearful".

"There is a conversation. There is an investigation... It (sexual misconduct) exists in every industry," she added, saying complaints are taken more seriously than before.

"You are working with someone, you become intimate (for the project). But then you don't understand, the lines are blurred. Then, there is the dynamic of the power," Fatima said as she weighed in on how sexual misconduct may often go unnoticed.

Talking about the change where women can talk about their experiences in public, the actress said, "It is a male-dominant industry. Now, after Me Too, women can talk about it... You will be held accountable."

Reflecting upon her own personal experiences, Fatima said she's been into "uncomfortable" positions but she never faced outright sexual misconduct on film set.

"It's not like the industry is bad. Any incident that has happened, it's just been this one little, small-time somebody and some conversation," she remarked.

Praising the OTT giants which have ensured women's safety on the sets of the film, Fatima said, "Somebody will come from this agency... You will have a meeting with the cast, crew, and all the HODs. You will be told what your rights are, what is appropriate, what is not," Fatima explained, referring to the PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) sessions that are now mandatory during shoots.

In A Nutshell

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed she never faced direct sexual misconduct on sets. However, she's often been put into "uncomfortable" situations.