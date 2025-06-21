Priyanka Chopra Sets Hearts On Fire In A Chic Black Strapless Dress

Priyanka Chopra's closet never runs dry of event-appropriate fits. We are simply happy to take notes from the actress as and when it comes. The global icon recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she dazzled in a sleek black dress from the shelves of luxury brand Gucci.

The figure-hugging ensemble came with a strapless design that highlighted her shoulders and collarbone. The corseted bodice brought a vintage element to her OOTD. Priyanka showcased her petite frame and toned legs in the hyper-feminine midi-length dress, reaching just to her knees. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of black pump heels.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka complemented her cocktail-ready outfit with a sparkly, choker-style necklace from Bvlgari. She also wore a diamond ring on her left hand. Her on-fleek makeup comprised a dewy-glam base, rosy-contoured cheeks, nude lips, smokey eyes, and well-defined brows. Black tresses left open in a straight manner amped up her look.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra played the right fashion cards in a beige shift dress. The actress attended an invite-only affair hosted by Bulgari in Sicily. Picked from the shelves of luxury French brand Dior, her ensemble came with a semi-transparent overlay. The floral appliquéing work on the dress added a delicate touch to her ultra-feminine silhouette.

The pastel base was decorated with gossamer-resembling tulle and the 3D floral embellishments on the bodice sparkled like stars. Embedded with tiny, multicoloured gemstones, the embellishments offered a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome fit. The true highlight of the ankle-grazing number was the high-neck overlay, which gave an unconventional twist to the classic dress.

Priyanka Chopra's every look has been a joyride from start to finish.