"Enemy Being Punished Right Now": Iran's Khamenei's First Reaction After US Strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first reaction after the US bombed Tehran's three key nuclear facilities, said the punishment for the "Zionist enemy" - referring to Israel - will continue.

"The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now," he said. Khamenei also shared a picture of what looked like air strikes. There is a skull at the center of the image with a 'Star of David' on its forehead - a symbol on the Israeli flag generally representing both Jewish identity and Judaism.

Khamenei's comment comes a day after Tehran used its biggest missile capable of carrying the heaviest payload in its attacks on Israel, hours after the US' attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Khamenei's aide, Hossein Shariatmadari, had warned of retaliation "without delay" and threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships," he told an Iranian media.