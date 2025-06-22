Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie Is A K-Pop Fan: "Her Favourite Song Is BLACKPINK Rose's APT"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently melted hearts with sweet revelations about her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress, who shares Malti with husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas, opened up about her toddler's current musical preferences, and they don't involve the Jonas Brothers.

Malti's favourite tune at the moment, Priyanka revealed, was APT by Rose and Bruno Mars.

Asked whether Malti listens to her father's music, Priyanka laughed and shared, “She doesn't identify them, but she calls them the donut brothers,” sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Jimmy Fallon and Priyanka Chopra further joked about trademarking the new name and launching a new squishmellow line. "Let's make that into a new Labubu," said the actress.

ICYDK: Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung. In recent times, the doll has gained a significant following and is often featured in various merchandise.

Priyanka Chopra shared that their family is currently based in New York and Malti is attending school in the city, reported Hindustan Times. The actress said, "She's precocious, she's funny, she's a little comedian. She knows she's funny, so that's even better. Yeah, she's such a light of our lives right now. This is an amazing season for us. Nick has been on Broadway for the last five years. We were in New York, hunkered down."

"I am filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we are based on the East Coast right now, and she's going to school here. She has her little clique of friends, and her schedule's even crazier than mine. There are so many classes. Kids do so much… She wants to socialise with other babies," she added.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.