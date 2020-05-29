Inside Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Family WhatsApp Group: 'This Is How We Roll'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their family.

Deepika Padukone just treated her Instafam to a sneak peek of her and Ranveer Singh's family WhatsApp group. On Friday, the Om Shanti Om actress shared a screenshot of their family WhatsApp conversation on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the screenshot, Deepika's "Amma" Ujjala Padukone's can be seen praising Ranveer Singh for a recent interview. "Very interesting interview. Enjoyed every minute," wrote Ujjala Padukone. Ranveer Singh, who has his number saved as "handsome" in Deepika's phone, can be seen saying thanks to Ujjala Padukone. In another text, Deepika's "Pappa" Prakash Padukone wrote, "Very candid and informative. Very well-spoken," while Ranveer's dad Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani wrote, "Lively interview.. happy and fun." Ranveer's text read, "Oh good. Great. Whew. Nice to have this feedback." Sharing the screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, Deepika wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable." She also added the hashtag "family" to her post. Take a look:

A few days ago, Deepika and Ranveer trended a great deal for a boomerang video featuring their PDA. In the video, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer. "World's most squishable face," wrote Deepika.

In coronavirus lockdown, Deepika has been doing it all - from going Marie Kondo on everything to treating her Instafam to throwback pictures. Take a look:

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak. She will next be seen in '83 co-starring Ranveer Singh. Deepika had also announced the Hindu remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Deepika was to co-star with Rishi Kapoor in the film, who died last month.