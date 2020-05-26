Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone: 'I Would Have Been Lost' Without Her

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.

"I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost," said Ranveer Singh about wife Deepika Padukone in an Instagram live chat recently. The actor, who met Deepika 3 years after he entered into the show business and married her after 6 years of dating in 2018, revealed in a live chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri on Sunday that he "wouldn't have achieved" what he has till now if it wasn't for Deepika Padukone. During the chat, when the footballer talked about Deepika getting "worried" as a wife about Ranveer putting extra efforts to make his characters alive, the actor said: "She is much more evolved. She has seen more ups and downs in her career. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn't have achieved what I did if it wasn't for her."

"It's my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can't say it's healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that's the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself," he added.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared screen space for the first time in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". The couple will once again reunite for Kabir Khan's '83, in which they will play onscreen husband and wife. The film will feature Ranveer portraying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

The couple got married on November 14, 2018 in an Italian resort area named Lake Como after dating for over five years.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's '83 was scheduled to release on April 10 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it got postponed. The new release date has not been revealed yet.