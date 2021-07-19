Inside Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash. See Pics And Videos

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Highlights Going by Bhumi's post, it appears she had multiple birthday celebrations

In one of the pictures, she looks stunning in a black top and jeans

In another photo, she can be seen sporting a backless top and jeans

Bhumi Pednekar lit up Instagram on Sunday evening by sharing beautiful pictures and videos from her 32nd birthday bash. The actress celebrated her special day with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and a group of her friends on Sunday. "The official birthday photo dump 2021," she captioned her birthday album on Instagram. Going by Bhumi Pednekar's post, it appears she had multiple birthday celebrations. In one of the pictures, she looks stunning in a black top and jeans while in another photo, she can be seen posing against her birthday decorations in a backless pink halter top and black flared jeans. Another picture features the actress eating her birthday cake in a floral print dress.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha also shared glimpses of the actress' birthday celebrations.

See pictures and videos from Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash here:

Bhumi Pednekar has always been a fitness enthusiast. After her recovery from COVID-19 earlier this year, the actress rebuilt her stamina. It was "hard" for her but she felt good. Check out her post here:

In terms of work, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan. She joined the cast of the film last month.

Bhumi, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has also worked in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (with Ayushmann Khurrana), Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actress will co-star with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar's Takht next.