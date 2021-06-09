Raksha Bandhan: Bhumi Pednekar Joins Akshay Kumar In Aanand L Rai's New Film

Akshay Kumar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar shared a new picture on Instagram

The picture features him, Bhumi Pednekar and Aanand L Rai

"When you are happy, it shows," Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, shared the update about the film on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself, Bhumi Pednekar and Aanand L Rai to make the announcement. In the picture, the trio can be seen laughing their hearts out. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote: "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed, we are...to have Bhumi Pednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan." Raksha Bandhan will mark Akshay Kumar's third collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared the same picture on her Instagram feed. In the caption of the post, she expressed "gratitude to be a part of" the "special, heart-touching" film. "A very special film and a very special reunion," she wrote. "Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses and humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan," she added.

While Raksha Bandhan is Bhumi Pednekar's third collaboration with Akshay Kumar, it is her second collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Aanand L Rai was one of the producers of the film.

Akshay Kumar had announced the film Raksha Bandhan on the festival of Raksha Bandhan last year. He had shared the first look poster of the film featuring him and four girls, who will possibly play the role of his sisters in the movie. In his Twitter post, he dedicated the film to his sister Alka Bhatia.

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be written by Himanshu Sharma. As the name suggests the film will be based on the bond shared between a brother and a sister. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast of the film.