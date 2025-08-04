Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date: All You Need To Know About Significance, Shubh Muhurat Time

Raksha Bandhan 2025: The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, emphasising love, duty and respect. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called "Rakhi" on their brother's wrist, perform aarti and apply tilak. The sisters also pray for their brother's life and health. Brothers, in return, give gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

It falls on the full moon day of the Shravana month in the Hindu calendar, which typically occurs in August. On the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival, families come together and celebrate unity.

Different regions have unique traditions on this festival, but the core ritual remains the same. For example, in Nepal, it's known as "Janai Purnima," where men change their sacred thread, and sisters tie Rakhis to their brothers.

Raksha Bandhan festival celebrates the values of love, care and protection. It serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with familial relationships.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date And Time

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, 2025. As per the Vedic calendar, the full moon date of the month of Sawan will start on August 08 at 02:12 pm and will end on August 09 at 01:24 pm. Drik Panchang suggests that the festival must be observed between 5:47 am and 1:24 pm.

Drik Panchang states: "The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available, then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan."

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Preparations And Celebrations

The day is filled with joy and laughter, and its preparations start weeks before as sisters select Rakhis, often personalised with their brother's favourite colours or symbols, while brothers choose gifts for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a time for family reunions, sharing stories, and playing games. Families also prepare traditional sweets like laddoos and barfis and plan a special meal together.