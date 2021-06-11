Bhumi Pednekar Is 'Building Post COVID Stamina' Like A True Fitness Enthusiast And How

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Highlights On Friday, Bhumi shared a glimpse of her workout routine

She looks stunning in her workout outfit in the photo

"Grateful, strong," wrote Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar is a true fitness enthusiast. The actress, who recovered from COVID-19 in April this year, has started working again on her stamina and her latest post on Instagram will give you fitness goals. On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar shared a glimpse of her workout routine and left us in awe. The actress posted a selfie that she clicked using an Instagram filter and she looks stunning in her workout outfit it. Her toned skin and abs show how much she is dedicated to her fitness goals. However, it isn't easy for Bhumi to regain her strength after recovery. In her caption, she wrote: "Post covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong."

Bhumi, who was last seen in Durgamati, has also resumed work. She recently announced that she has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses and humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story."

In terms of work, Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also worked in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (alongside Akshay Kumar), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (with Ayushmann Khurrana), Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Her upcoming project is Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.