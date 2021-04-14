COVID-Positive Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Quarantine Life'

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo (courtesy bhumipednekar )

Highlights Bhumi shared a new post on Instagram

Bhumi tested COVID-positive earlier this month

Her sister dropped an adorable comment

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, checked into Instagram on Wednesday with a message. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress just can't wait for her life in isolation to end but is dealing with it with a lot of patience. Sharing a glimpse of her "quarantine life", Bhumi wrote: "Am waiting..." In the comments section, Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar, who is eagerly waiting to catch up with Bhumi again, dropped an adorable comment. "Even I am waiting, sister," she wrote. Bhumi Pednekar revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis in a post on April 5. Here's what she shared today:

In an Instagram story earlier, Bhumi Pednekar thanked her fans for showering her with a whole lot of best wishes: "Hello all... Am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in... Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or DMs. I've spent yesterday sleeping and recovering." She requested her fans to stay indoors as much as possible and added, "Just want to say, stay home and step out if it's really necessary. Follow protocol." She signed off saying, "Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine."

Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story.

In her initial COVID-19-related post, Bhumi had written: "Steam, Vitamin C, Food and a happy mood are my go to."

Bhumi Pednekar is best known for her roles in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, for a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Pati Patni Aur Woh are also some of her popular films. She was last seen in the 2020 release Durgamati and will next be seen in Badhaai Do.