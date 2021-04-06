'This Is A Lot Harder Than You Can Imagine,' Writes COVID-Positive Bhumi Pednekar

A file photo of Bhumi Pednekar. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi Pednekar tested COVID-positive on Monday

Her Mr Lele co-star Vicky Kaushal also contracted the virus

"Please don't take this situation lightly," she wrote

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, Bhumi Pednekar shared a note on her Instagram story on Tuesday, in which she wrote that "this is a lot harder than you can imagine." The actress thanked her fans and well-wishers for their concern and she wrote: "Hello all... Am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in... Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or DMs. I've spent yesterday sleeping and recovering." She requested her fans to stay indoors as much as possible and added, "Just want to say, stay home and step out if it's really necessary. Follow protocol." She signed off saying, "Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine."

Read Bhumi Pednekar's note here:

Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story.

On Monday, Bhumi and her Mr Lele co-star Vicky Kaushal contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She wrote. She added in her statement, "Please don't take this situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior."

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the 2020 release Durgamati and she will next be seen in Badhaai Do, with Rajkummar Rao. The actress has been a part of films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Pati Patni Aur Woh to name a few.