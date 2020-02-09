Inside Arjun Rampal's Jamming Session With Son Arik. See Adorable Pic

Arjun Rampal with son Arik. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' latest Instagram entries will compel you to say "aww." On Sunday, the couple shared two equally adorable pictures on their Instagram profiles, which have our heart. Gabriella shared a super cute picture of the father-son duo Arjun and son Arik on the photograph sharing application. In the picture, Arjun can be seen playing a guitar as little Arik looks at him amusingly. "My guys," wrote Gabriellla and she added the hashtag #Blessed and a heart emoji to the post.

Take a look at the super cute picture here:

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal posted another adorable picture with his son Arik. Arjun captioned the post: "Morning love, Sunday bliss." In the photograph, baby Arik can be seen playing with his father's nose as he sits curled up in his lap. Gabriella wrote in the comments section: "Atleast credit the mastermind."

Check out the post here:

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model who owns a label with the name Deme Love. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with former wife Mehr Jesia. On the work front, the actor is yet to announce any new project.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Inkaar and many others.