Arjun Rampal's Throwback Pic With 'Camera Shy' Son Arik Is Too Cute To Be Missed

Arjun Rampal posted a throwback picture with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their baby boy Arik on Instagram on Tuesday. The Rock On! actor can be seen holding the baby as Gabriella poses for a selfie, wearing a bandana. Arjun Rampal has humorously captioned the picture: "Camera shy" as Arik looks away, burying his face in his father's chest. The actor had previously shared another picture with son Arik. However, the little one has not faced the camera in that photograph either. The 47-year-old actor added the hashtags "#memories and #goa" to the post. Model-actress Gabriella left a heart emoji on the post. Earlier this month, the couple was in Goa for New Year's vacation.

Take a look at the lovely picture shared by Arjun:

Arjun Rampal welcomed 2020 with this picture of him and Arik from Goa and wrote: "A bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020."

Here's the picture we're talking about:

Gabriella had also shared a picture with her son on Instagram. She wrote, "With my dude," referring to Arik in the post. We again missed the face of "camera shy" baby.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first baby - Arik - in July last year. Arjun posted a picture of Gabriella's baby bump and wrote: "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model who owns a label with the name Deme Love. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with former wife Mehr Jesia. On the work front, the Daddy actor is yet to announce any new project.