Inside Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan's 8th Birthday Party

Allu Ayaan's birthday party pics (Courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Highlights Allu Arjun's son turned 8 on Sunday

He wished his son Ayaan

Sneha Reddy shared photos from Ayaan's birthday party

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's son Allu Ayaan turned 8 on Sunday. On Monday, Sneha Reddy shared photos from Allu Ayaan's birthday party. She shared a photo of the birthday cake, which had swords made with chocolate on it. The second photo is from Ayaan's cake cutting ceremony and Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are also present with the birthday boy's sister Allu Arha and friends. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in March 2011. On April 3, 2014, their first child, son Allu Ayaan, was born. And in November 2016, they welcomed their second child, daughter Allu Arha.

Check out photos from Allu Ayaan's birthday bash:

Here's a photo from cake cutting ceremony:

Allu Arjun had shared a photo with Allu Ayaan from his birthday to wish him. In the pic, Ayaan can be seen wearing a "wing man" cap. Sharing the photo, Allu Arjun had written, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life. #alluayaan."

Check out Allu Arjun's wish for son Ayaan:

Sneha Reddy had also shared a photo of son Allu Ayaan to wish him. In the pic, Ayaan can be seen posing with the swords in his hands and Sneha had captioned it as "Happy birthday my baby," followed by a red heart emoji.

In November, Allu Arjun had shared a video of his son Allu Ayaan. In the video, Allu Ayaan had imitated his uncle Varun Tej from his film Ghani and he was seen doing workouts. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun had written, "They call him #GHANI video by Allu Ayaan . His Peddanana @allubobby promised him a video in his 1st movie . So there you go . All the best to @varunkonidela7 @saieemmanjrekar @sidmudda @musicthaman and the entire cast , crew & the dir of GHANI . Best wishes."

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in and as Pushpa. Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise was a hit and the second part of the film will release in December.