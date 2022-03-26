Allu Arjun Calls RRR, Ram Charan's 'Career's Best Performance'. See Tweets

Allu Arjun with Ram Charan (Courtesy: @ALLU__SUJAN)

S S Rajamouli's RRR has been receiving appreciation and love from audiences. Today, Allu Arjun reviewed the film and was seen praising his brother Ram Charan's performance. His first tweet reads, "Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR. What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career's best performance. My Respect & love to my bava... powerhouse." Allu Arjun also praised Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and crew of the film for a "spectacular" show.

"@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08. And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R!," reads Allu Arjun's second tweet.

Check out Allu Arjun's tweets:

RRR stands for Rise, Roar, and Revolt, and the film is based on two freedom fighters - Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Reportedly, RRR is made on a budget of Rs 336 crore, excluding the salary of the star cast and crew.

After watching RRR, Ram Charan's father and actor Chiranjeevi also reviewed the film. He had tweeted, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece!! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies."

Directed by S S Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charam, and Alia Bhatt in key roles and Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the film. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.