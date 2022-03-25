Chiranjeevi Reviews Son Ram Charan's RRR. See What He Tweeted

Chiranjeevi reviews RRR (Courtesy: @aditi1231)

And the long wait is finally over. S S Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR released in theaters today and actor Chiranjeevi, who is also Ram Charan's father, has reviewed the film. After watching the film, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece!! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies." Directed by S S Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charam, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the film, which is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.

RRR stands for Rise, Roar, and Revolt and the film is based on two freedom fighters - Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. This is the first time that Ram Charan and Jr NTR are working together on a film. Reportedly, RRR is made on a budget of Rs 336 crore, excluding the salary of the star cast and crew.

Seeing the love of the fans, Jr NTR thanked them and tweeted, "Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support are what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Godfather. The film marks Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Telugu debut. The film is the official remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial Lucifer and is being produced by Konidela Production Company along with Super Good Films.

He also has Acharya, Bhola Shankar, and two untitled projects.