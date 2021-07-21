Inside Alanna Panday's Getaway With Boyfriend Ivor. See Pics

Alanna Panday with boyfriend. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Model Alanna Panday is having a great time with her boyfriend Ivor McCray. Her latest Instagram entry suggests so. She posted pictures from her "weekend getaway" and the pictures are all things pretty. In the pictures, Alanna can be seen reading a book, while Ivor poses with a guitar. "Weekend getaway," wrote Alanna Panday. Ivor left a comment on the post and wrote: "I bet this guy doesn't even know how to play guitar." Alanna replied to Ivor's comment and wrote: "Hahahahaha." Alanna's mom and fitness instructor Deanne Panday wrote: "Wow and God bless always."

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. In a YouTube video, Alanna revealed her mother's reaction when she moved in with Ivor and said, "They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic." Alanna featured in headlines after she revealed she's regularly slut-shamed and body shamed on Instagram. "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life," she said.

Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.