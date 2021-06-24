Deanne Panday Is Missing Her 'Little Birdie' Alanna. See What She Posted

Deanne Panday shared this picture.(Image courtesy: deannepanday)

Highlights Deanne dedicated an Instagram post to Alanna

She shared two pictures of Alanna

"We miss you," she wrote in the caption

Fitness expert Deanne Panday, on Thursday, dedicated an Instagram post to her daughter, model Alanna Panday, who is currently living in Los Angeles. In her social media post for her daughter, Deanne shared that she misses her. Deanne Panday dropped two pictures of her "little birdie" on Instagram. When it comes to Alanna's pictures, they have to be dreamy and aesthetic and the pictures that Deanne shared totally fit the description. In the first picture, Alanna can be seen sitting in a restaurant that had natural interiors made up of bamboo. In the second picture, Alanna can be seen posing on the terrace of what looks like a tree house. "Our little Birdie #wemissyou #missyou #mylittlehappiness #mylittlebird #daughter #loveyou," Deanne wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look at Deanne Panday's recent Instagram post here:

This isn't the first time that Deanne Panday has dedicated an Instagram post to her daughter. She keeps sharing her favourite pictures and videos of Alanna on Instagram. Last week, Deanne shared a video of Alanna Panday and her boyfriend Ivor McCray. In the video, the couple can be seen jamming to a song as they enjoy themselves during a car ride. "Alanna Panday advice on how to let go... #loveit #livelifehappy," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, Deanne dropped two fabulous pictures of Alanna enjoying herself in nature's lap. "My eco baby," Deanne wrote in the caption of the post.

Alanna Panday is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. She is the daughter of Chikki Panday, who is Chunky Panday's brother. Alanna lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Ivor McCray.