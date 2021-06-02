New Stunning Pic From Beach Baby Alanna Panday's Tulum Diaries

Alanna Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alannapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna is a beach baby and her recent Instagram entries prove it. Alanna has been sharing glimpses of her Tulum vacation, one photo at a time, with her boyfriend Ivor on her Instagram profile and we just love her latest post. In the new photo, Alanna Panday looks every bit of stunning in a knitted bikini while relaxing on a beachside bed. She can be seen smiling in the photo. Alanna let her hair loose for the photoshoot by her boyfriend. Reacting to her post, her fans dropped fire and red heart icons in the comments section.

Take a look at Alanna Panday's new photo from her vacation here:

Alanna Panday lives in Los Angeles with Ivor McCray. The model has been enjoying some quality time with Ivor in Tulum, Mexico, lately. On her Instagram profile, Alanna has posted breathtaking pictures from her beach vacation. If you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

Alanna often posts pictures of herself in bikinis, for which she has been slut-shamed many times on Instagram. Last year, in an Instagram post, she wrote about being body-shamed on social media. An excerpt from her post read "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life... What's worse than waking up to hateful comments about my body every day, is that it comes from other women."