Alanna Panday Is Living Her Best Life In Tulum With Boyfriend Ivor. See Pics

Alanna Panday shared this photo (courtesy alannapanday)

Highlights Alanna Panday is in Tulum with her boyfriend

She's filling up her Instagram with photos from Tulum

Alanna captioned her recent photos with a bunch of emojis

Model Alanna Panday's Instagram is a scrapbook of her travel diaries and she's currently filling it up with memories she's making in Tulum. Alanna Panday is in Mexico with her boyfriend Ivor McCray and is indeed living the best life ever. In her recent postcard on Instagram, the 25-year-old model can be seen soaking up the sun in Tulum - she's every bit stunning in a white bikini, which she styled with a sheer sarong. "Love love love," Alanna captioned her photos and her boyfriend couldn't help but drop this adorable comment: "Mi amor." The Spanish phrase translates into English as "My love." Here's how Alanna Panday is being gorgeous in Tulum.

No words needed for this photo of Alanna in a powder blue bikini styled with some shell jewellery. She captioned her photo with a bunch of emojis.

Earlier, Alanna set the Internet on fire with this stunning photo from Tulum.

Meanwhile, we also spotted this adorable click of Alanna with boyfriend Ivor from their Tulum diaries.

Alanna Panday is the cousin of Ananya Panday. Alanna is the daughter of celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, Chunky Panday's brother. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Alanna was asked if there was any convincing required for her parents to accept her moving in with Ivor, when she said: "Parents are super open-minded about everything. Not just about living with Ivor, I think my parents are super open-minded in general. So, there was no convincing. I just called them one day and said: 'Hey guys, this is the guy. I love him. We are staying together'."