Alanna Panday, Ananya's Cousin, Reveals How Her Mom Reacted When She Moved In With Boyfriend

Alanna Panday with boyfriend Ivor (courtesy alannapanday)

Highlights Alanna Panday was speaking in a YouTube video

She answered a few often-asked questions in the video

Alanna lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend

Model Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, answered some often-asked questions in a YouTube video recently. While doing so, Alanna also opened up about the wonderful rapport her boyfriend Ivor shares with her mother, fitness expert Deanne Panday. Alanna is the daughter of actor Deanne Panday and Chunky Panday's brother Chikki. According to Alanna, her mom is Ivor's favourite one in the Panday family. Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. Answering a question, which asked about how Alanna's family reacted when she broke the news about moving in together, she said: "They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic."

Alanna said it was a "big step" for her because her present home is also the first house she moved into: "Besides me moving in with him, this was also my first house that I got on my own, I was paying my own rent, and it was just a big step in my life, besides moving in with my boyfriend. Just having my own place," she added.

When asked if there was any convincing required for her parents to accept the moving in, Alanna said: "Parents are super open-minded about everything. Not just about living with Ivor, I think my parents are super open-minded in general. So, there was no convincing. I just called them one day and said: 'Hey guys, this is the guy. I love him. We are staying together'."

Last year, Alanna Panday featured in headlines after she revealed she's regularly slut-shamed and body shamed on Instagram. "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life. Here's 1% of what I have to wake up and read every day," she had written sharing a screenshot in a post, which has now been deleted.