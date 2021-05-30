Water Baby Alanna Panday Is Busy Chilling At This Beach Destination

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy alannapanday)

Model Alanna Panday is having the time of her life with her boyfriend Ivor. On Sunday, she posted a stunning shot from Tulum Beach, on her Instagram profile. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in an ivory bikini as she enjoys the perfect view. No caption needed. Alanna tagged her boyfriend Ivor McCray in the post. Alanna's mom and fitness expert Deanne Panday dropped a couple of comments on the post, asking if the picture was shot using a drone. However, she later deleted her comment. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Alanna's picture is burning up Instagram.

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. She featured in headlines after she revealed she's regularly slut-shamed and body shamed on Instagram. "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life," she said. Meanwhile, here are some pictures from her vacation:

Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.