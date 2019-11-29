Inside Alaia Furniturewalla's Birthday Bash. Jawaani Jaaneman@22

Alaia Furniturewalla shared a few pictures from her birthday (courtesy Alaia.f)

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla celebrated her 22 birthday and how! In an Instagram post on Friday morning, the actress-in-waiting revealed that she turned 22 on Thursday and had an absolute blast. An excited Alaia appeared to troll her own self in the caption as she wrote: "Turned 22 yesterday and remembered why I stopped wearing red lipstick when I was 18. It's my birthday!" At her party, birthday girl Alaia Furniturewalla was cute and chic in a metallic dress, which she styled with red lips, some sparkling jewellery and neat pony. Ahaan Panday was also spotted in the pictures from Alaia Furnitewalla's birthday while his mother Deanne Panday dropped an adorable message for Alaia: "Happy birthday my darling... so big all of you are now." Ahaan and Alaia are part of a close-knit friend circle, which includes many names from Bollywood's gen next.

Here's how much fun Alaia Furniturewalla had at her birthday party!

Alaia Furniturewalla is all set for her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she plays Saif Ali Khan's onscreen daughter. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, who signed Alaia for a three-film deal ahead of her big debut. During the shooting of the film earlier this year, Alaia told news agency IANS that she's as excited as she's nervous about working with big actors: "I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would be appropriate for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the cameras."

Earlier in June, Pooja Bedi's shout out as daughter Alaia kick-started her shoot for Jawaani Jaanemanwent crazy viral on the Internet and we know exactly why:

My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman . He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/6oez34wRXQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) June 17, 2019

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and is slated to hit screens early 2020.