Trending: Alaia Furniturewalla's Easy Breezy First Look From Jawaani Jaaneman

Days after the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman introduced Saif Ali Khan's playboy character from the film, fans were also treated to the first look poster of Alaia Furniturewalla. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla is making her acting debut with romantic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman. The 22-year-old actress was introduced in an easy-breezy avatar in the first look poster. Alaia Furniturewalla sports a black, floral printed dress, accessorising with some statement jewellery and a school bag full of badges. Pooja Entertainment, that's producing the film, introduced her with these words: "New decade calls for a new star!"

Check out Alaia Furniturewalla as the "new star" of the decade:

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a middle-aged father in the film. Earlier, his character was described with these words: "A little Jawaani Jaaneman doesn't hurt! Starting off with 2020 a little early! In cinemas on 31st January." But Alaia had something more interesting to say about Saif's role: "His relationship status: Always single and ready to jingle."

The teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman gave us an idea of the fun quotient to expect from the movie.

The cast of the film also includes actors such as Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Pandey. Speaking about Saif and Tabu's roles in the movie, director Nitin Kakkar had told PTI, "You will see Saif in a never seen before avatar. And Tabu too will be seen differently. They are wonderful people to work with. It is a pleasure to work with them. It has been a great experience for me."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is jointly produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani under the labels of Black Knight Films, Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 31 this year.