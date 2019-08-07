Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan And Alaia Furniturewalla Wrap Film's Schedule

Alaia Furniturewalla with Saif Ali Khan. (Image courtesy alaiaf_)

Alaia Furniturewala and Saif Ali Khan wrapped the schedule of their forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaia shared pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. In her post, Alaia posted images with her film's director Nitin Kakkar, her co-star in the film Saif Ali Khan and other members of the film's crew. Sharing the set of pictures on Instagram, Alaia captioned the post: "Gratitude and excitement is all I feel... It's a wrap for me on Jawaani Jaaneman." She added, "Thank you, I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Check out the pictures shared by Alaia here:

Alaia, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, has been actively sharing pictures from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, she posted a picture along with the film's director and her co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and she wrote: "I get to learn so much on set every single day when I'm working with such incredibly talented people! So grateful and so excited for Jawaani Jaaneman." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Jawaani Jaaneman went on floors in June this year. The film has collaboratively been produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Film's producer JayShewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable and told news agency PTI earlier this year: "A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary."

