Pooja Bedi's Post For Daughter Alaia Furniturewalla And Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla at Old Trafford Manchester. (Image courtesy: poojabeditweets)

Highlights Jawaani Jaaneman is Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut film Alaia's London schedule will wrap up in two months Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings: Pooja Bedi tweeted

Pooja Bedi, excited about her daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut, tweeted a picture of the actress-in-waiting with her co-star Saif Ali Khan from their trip to Old Trafford Manchester over the weekend where they watched India defeat Pakistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. She captioned the now trending picture: "My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. He plays her dad and this was shot on Father's Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings." Alaia also posted glimpses from Old Trafford Manchester on her verified Instagram page.

Saif Ali Khan, who was on a vacation in London with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur, will start filming Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaia soon and their schedule will wrap up in two months, Pooja Bedi confirmed on Twitter.

Check out Pooja Bedi's post:

Alaia Furniturewalla, who arrived in London a week in advance to prepare for her role in the film, earlier told news agency IANS that she was "nervous" about co-starring with "established artistes" in the movie. She said: "I'm working with established artistes who I admire. So, I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir (director Nitin Kakkar) thought it would be appropriate for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the cameras... It's daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance."

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and it is co-produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated for November 2019 release.