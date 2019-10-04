Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaia Furniturewalla Gets 3-Film Deal Before Debut

Alaia Furniturewalla shared this picture. (Image courtesy: alaiaf_)

After working with actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films has signed the debutante for a three-film deal. Speaking of the deal, Jay Shewakramani said: "I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that 'Yes, I want to do this'."

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. It will release on November 29.

