Insensitive, Not Sarcastic: Taapsee Pannu Schooled By Twitter For Using Tragedy To Make A Point

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee's tweet appeared to be attack on Sandeep Vanga's slap interview 'Funny... you find humour is someone's death,' wrote a Twitter user 'People with no sense of sarcasm ignore me," Taapsee after backlash

Twitter is least impressed with actress Taapsee Pannu's tweet on a jealous boyfriend killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, in which she alluded to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial 'slap' interview with Anupama Chopra. On Monday, the 31-year-old actress shared a story, the headline of which read, "Man Smashes 19-Year-Old Girlfriend's Head Over Her 'Character'" and wrote, "Or maybe let's just say they were madly in love with each other and this 'act' was to validate his true love for her." Taapsee's tweet appears to be a direct attack on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial statement in which he said, 'there's no emotion if you can't slap your woman' after his new film Kabir Singh and the eponymous character were slammed as 'misogynistic.'

Or maybe let's just say they were madly in love with each other n this 'act' was to validate his TRUE love for her. https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

However, Taapsee's tweet did not go down well with the Internet, who slammed Taapsee for being 'insensitive' in her critique of the filmmaker. The actress defended herself in a separate tweet, in which she wrote, "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me and my tweet. Thank you, it was nice not knowing you." But Twitter was unforgiving. One Twitter user said, "Sarcasm on brutally killed dead bodies was never a sensibility in any culture." Another wrote, "It's not sarcasm... it shows that you are a highly insensitive person... and you don't have common sense but yes, common sense is not common."

Here's Taapsee's second tweet:

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

And here's what Twitter's saying about it:

Consider hiring a PR manager who can help you to understand how to behave in public domain and sarcasm on the brutally killed dead bodies was never a sensibility in any culture. — Dr. Shweta Gulati (@DrShwetaGulati) July 15, 2019

Its not sarcasm ...it shows you are a highly insenstive person . .and u dont hv common sense but yess common sense is not common... — Anu Mathur (@AnuMathur19) July 15, 2019

Funny isnt it, that you find humour is someone's death. — (@crashhgate) July 15, 2019

It was not sarcasm, it was insensitivity and stupidity. — lame (@oldschoolmonk) July 15, 2019

I really like you and your work but finding sarcasm in this tragedy??? Really? You can do much better. — SM (@SMantri4) July 15, 2019

Or perhaps the 'kiIIing' of an innocent 19 year old girl is not an appropriate source of Sarcasm. It certainly isn't. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 15, 2019

Insensitive — Garima kannath (@KannathGarima) July 15, 2019

Taapsee Pannu was seen in Badla and Game Over earlier this year while she's awaiting the release of Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.